Jennifer Smalley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Smalley of Marlborough, graduated with an Associate of Applied Science in communications and new media from Southern Maine Community College in South Portland, Maine. Smalley graduated with honors and is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
The following five local students received a degree from Clark University in Worcester, Mass., on Sunday, May 19.
Alstead: Robert Christopher Franklin graduated with a Master of Arts in community development and planning, Gustave H. Bittenbender graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy and mathematics.
Keene: Chelsea M. Weinrieb graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in biochemistry and molecular biology.
Spofford: Ian M. Willard graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics.
West Chesterfield: Gabriel S. Foldeak graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in mathematics.
Justin Dompier of Spofford was named to the dean’s list at Curry College in Milton, Mass., for the spring 2019 semester.
The following eight local students graduated from The University of Vermont in Burlington during the 218th commencement ceremonies on May 19:
Charlestown: Morgan Ferland
Peterborough: Haley Greenyer, Audrey Stevenson
Keene: Noah Lachman-McCartie
Swanzey: Elizabeth Morris
Hancock: Kyler Mose
Chesterfield: Ryan Platt
Bellows Falls: Ashley Weltz
Julia Nash of Jaffrey was named to the dean’s list at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, for the winter 2019 semester.
Justin Haase of Jaffrey, child of Michael and Jeanne Haase, participated in the 162nd annual commencement ceremony on May 12 at Saint John’s University. Haase is a candidate to receive a Bachelor of Arts in environmental studies.
Chloe Cheviot of Hancock was named to the dean’s list at Emmanuel College in Boston, Mass., for the spring 2019 semester.
Julian Stolper of Walpole graduated after majoring in physics and minoring in mathematics and philosophy at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. Stolper, the child of Mr. Jared and Dr. Lisa K. Stolper of Walpole, is a 2015 graduate of Vermont Academy.
Kate Billings of Keene has earned her Master of Science in curriculum and instruction from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Gloria Surber of Langdon earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah.