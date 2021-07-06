The following 10 local students graduated from the University of Vermont in Burlington.

Bellows Falls: Fallon Vancor

Gilsum: Dawson Adams

Hancock: Gracyn Mose

Keene: David Barbarow, Isabel Coppola, Mikaela Oberlander

Marlborough: Lily Deware, Emily Miller, Moriah Pabo

Swanzey: Casie Coffman

The following nine local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont in Burlington for the spring 2021 semester.

Bellows Falls: Naomi Besson, Fallon Vancor

Keene: Isabelle Fleuette, John Zwierzchowski

Marlborough: Emily Miller

Marlow: Carley Hume

Peterborough: Noah Krason

Swanzey: Grace Jack, Olivia Stanley

The following four local students were named to the dean’s list at Lasell University in Newton, Mass., for the spring 2021 semester:

Dublin: Taylor Viles

Jaffrey: Bethany Hector, Tate Niemela

Keene: Courtney Dunham

Danielle EiLeen Scott of Charlestown and Nicci Jo Munroe of Rindge were named to the president’s list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine, for the spring 2021 semester.

The following four local students were named to the president’s list at Castleton (Vt.) University for the spring 2021 semester:

Alstead: Carley Patch

Antrim: Petra McLay

Keene: Emma Tretler

Peterborough: Jamilla Buzzell

Aria Drew of Antrim and Skyler Hulser of Charlestown were named to the dean’s list at Castleton (Vt.) University for the spring 2021 semester.

Jonathan Allard of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pas., for the spring 2021 semester. Allard is majoring in nursing.