The following 10 local students graduated from the University of Vermont in Burlington.
Bellows Falls: Fallon Vancor
Gilsum: Dawson Adams
Hancock: Gracyn Mose
Keene: David Barbarow, Isabel Coppola, Mikaela Oberlander
Marlborough: Lily Deware, Emily Miller, Moriah Pabo
Swanzey: Casie Coffman
The following nine local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont in Burlington for the spring 2021 semester.
Bellows Falls: Naomi Besson, Fallon Vancor
Keene: Isabelle Fleuette, John Zwierzchowski
Marlborough: Emily Miller
Marlow: Carley Hume
Peterborough: Noah Krason
Swanzey: Grace Jack, Olivia Stanley
The following four local students were named to the dean’s list at Lasell University in Newton, Mass., for the spring 2021 semester:
Dublin: Taylor Viles
Jaffrey: Bethany Hector, Tate Niemela
Keene: Courtney Dunham
Danielle EiLeen Scott of Charlestown and Nicci Jo Munroe of Rindge were named to the president’s list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine, for the spring 2021 semester.
The following four local students were named to the president’s list at Castleton (Vt.) University for the spring 2021 semester:
Alstead: Carley Patch
Antrim: Petra McLay
Keene: Emma Tretler
Peterborough: Jamilla Buzzell
Aria Drew of Antrim and Skyler Hulser of Charlestown were named to the dean’s list at Castleton (Vt.) University for the spring 2021 semester.
Jonathan Allard of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pas., for the spring 2021 semester. Allard is majoring in nursing.