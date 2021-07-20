The following five local students graduated from Vermont Tech in Randolph Center, Vt., after the spring 2021 semester:
Keene: Amanda Durling, Sara Godkin, Keagan Russell
Fitzwilliam: Melissa Guyette
Winchester: Katie Houle, Saige Rodgers
Marlborough: Ashley Huntoon
The following five local students were named to the dean’s list at Vermont Tech in Randolph Center, Vt., for the spring 2021 semester:
Bellows Falls: Teagan Bacon, Gabriel Wilkinson
Fitzwilliam: Melissa Guyette
Keene: Amanda Durling
Winchester: Katie Houle
Theron Wilkinson of Bellows Falls graduated from the Vermont Academy of Science and Technology at Vermont Tech in the spring of 2021. Wilkinson received a high school diploma and gained credits toward the first year of college.
Heather Doyle of Richmond was named to the dean’s list at Dean College in Franklin, Mass., for the spring 2021 semester.
The following six local students earned academic honors at Mount Wachusett Community College in Gardner, Mass., for the spring 2021 semester.
Three students were named to the president’s list:
Marlborough: Keegan Byrnes
Jaffrey: Peter Luksha
Richmond: Rebecca Rule-Sellers
Three students were named to the dean’s list:
Marlborough: Nicole Madaglia
Jaffrey: William Luksha
Rindge: John Stanway
The following two local students graduated from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa., on May 24:
Jason Langevin of West Chesterfield received a Bachelor of Science in materials science and engineering.
Marlena Sorbello of Peterborough received a Bachelor of Science in molecular biology.
Jonathan Allard of Keene graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pa., during the May 8-9 commencement exercises.
Sarah Hansel of Spofford was named to the dean’s list at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa., for the spring 2021 semester.
Nathan Appel of Keene and Matthew Quinlan of Rindge were named to the dean’s list at American International College in Springfield, Mass., for the spring 2021 semester.
Four local students were named to the dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass., for the spring 2021 semester:
Keene: Emily Gonzales, Sola Hoffman, Sara Stillings
Hancock: Trevor Faber
Four local students were named to the dean’s list at Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y., for the spring 2021 semester:
Bellows Falls: Logan Cota
Keene: Elliott Weil
Stoddard: Rachel Cass
West Chesterfield: Lauren Barnes