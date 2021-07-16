The following nine local students were named to dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt., for the spring 2021 semester.
Jaffrey: Garrett Cournoyer
Keene: Julia Aug, Meghan Gray, Carson O’Neil, Payton Stewart, Madison Tremblay
Peterborough: Mackenzie Costello, Justin Gaudreault
Rindge: Shelagh Fluharty
The following two local students graduated from Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt., on May 13.
Meghan Marie Gray of Keene received a Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude, in accounting and business administration.
Payton Michael Stewart of Keene received a Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude, in biology.
Kyle Eaves of Jaffrey was named to the dean’s list at Nichols College in Dudley, Mass., for the spring 2021 semester.
Kelly Chapdelaine and Jenna Feld, both of Keene, were named to the dean’s list at Springfield (Mass.) College for the spring 2021 semester. Chapdelaine has a primary major of sport management and Feld has a primary major of dance.
The following five local students were named to the dean’s list at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass., for the spring 2021 semester.
Greenfield: Lindsey Carolyn Carey
Keene: Murphy J. Hartmann, Hallie Margaret Robertson
Walpole: Morgan Mae Lyn Tilley
Westmoreland: Jennifer M. Fields
The following three local students graduated from Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., in May:
Adam Betts of Swanzey graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in legal studies.
Emmaline Mason of Swanzey graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in environmental science.
Elsa Schloemer of Greenfield graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in public health.
The following four local students were named to the dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., for the spring 2021 semester:
Charlestown: Mason Lantz
Greenfield: Elsa Schloemer
Swanzey: Adam Betts
West Chesterfield: Racquelle Blanchette