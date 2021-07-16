The following nine local students were named to dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt., for the spring 2021 semester.

Jaffrey: Garrett Cournoyer

Keene: Julia Aug, Meghan Gray, Carson O’Neil, Payton Stewart, Madison Tremblay

Peterborough: Mackenzie Costello, Justin Gaudreault

Rindge: Shelagh Fluharty

The following two local students graduated from Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vt., on May 13.

Meghan Marie Gray of Keene received a Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude, in accounting and business administration.

Payton Michael Stewart of Keene received a Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude, in biology.

Kyle Eaves of Jaffrey was named to the dean’s list at Nichols College in Dudley, Mass., for the spring 2021 semester.

Kelly Chapdelaine and Jenna Feld, both of Keene, were named to the dean’s list at Springfield (Mass.) College for the spring 2021 semester. Chapdelaine has a primary major of sport management and Feld has a primary major of dance.

The following five local students were named to the dean’s list at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass., for the spring 2021 semester.

Greenfield: Lindsey Carolyn Carey

Keene: Murphy J. Hartmann, Hallie Margaret Robertson

Walpole: Morgan Mae Lyn Tilley

Westmoreland: Jennifer M. Fields

The following three local students graduated from Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., in May:

Adam Betts of Swanzey graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in legal studies.

Emmaline Mason of Swanzey graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in environmental science.

Elsa Schloemer of Greenfield graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in public health.

The following four local students were named to the dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., for the spring 2021 semester:

Charlestown: Mason Lantz

Greenfield: Elsa Schloemer

Swanzey: Adam Betts

West Chesterfield: Racquelle Blanchette