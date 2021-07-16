McKinley Beth Croteau of Keene graduated from Simmons University in Boston in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry and material physics.
While a student at Simmons University, Croteau was a member of the field hockey team, a board member for the Pre-Health Liaison program, a participant in the pre-med scholar program as well as a member of the Tri-Beta Honor Society.
Croteau, a 2017 graduate of Keene High School, is now preparing for medical school.
John Fryberger of Chesterfield graduated from Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., in June. Fryberger graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in economics.
Katherine Chamberlin of Westmoreland was named to the dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz for the spring 2021 semester.