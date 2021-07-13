The following nine local students graduated from Plymouth State University on May 8:
Abigail Cail of Peterborough graduated with a Bachelor of Science in youth development and education.
Michelle Ciardelli of Peterborough graduated with a Bachelor of Science in youth development and education.
Cassandra Cutting of Peterborough graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in theatre arts.
Kayle Hussey of Hinsdale graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology.
Amanda Leblanc of Sullivan graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in art.
Ronald Martens of Antrim graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in music.
Joshua Webster of Hinsdale graduated with a Bachelor of Science in accounting.
Jennifer Wilder of Alstead graduated with a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies.
Amanda Wilfore of Keene graduated with a Bachelor of Science in social work.
The following 10 local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island for the spring 2021 semester.
Bellows Falls: Griff Waryas
Greenfield: Becca Jennings
Harrisville: Ciana Willette
Jaffrey: Carly Labrecque
Keene: Matt Greene, Beatrice Hoffman
Peterborough: Timothy Burgess
Swanzey: Patrick Buckley Reynolds
West Chesterfield: Aidan Kindopp
Westmoreland: Erin Scanlan
The following three local students were named to the dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., for the spring 2021 semester.
Keene: Teal Borden, Emily Coppola
Marlborough: Emily Boswell
Alethea Aivaliotis of Winchester was named to the president’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., for the spring 2021 semester. Aivaliotis is majoring in marketing.
Camden Round of Keene is was named to the dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., for the spring 2021 semester. Round is majoring in hospitality, resort and tourism management.
Nathaniel Todd Long of West Chesterfield was named to the dean’s list at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa., for the spring 2021 semester.