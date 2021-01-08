Ethan J. Caldarelli, son of Joseph Caldarelli and Ivy Butterworth of Florida, recently graduated from the University of Northern Florida on Dec. 11 with a degree in finance. He is the grandson of John and Judy Caldarelli of Swanzey. Caldarelli is working full time with BDO Wealth Management in Florida.
The following local students were named to the president’s list at Plymouth State University for the fall 2020 semester.
Bellows Falls: Kathleen Hodsden
Hancock: Jamison Coty
Harrisville: Jasmin Reed
Hinsdale: Lydia Finch, Joshua Webster
Keene: Audrianna Lavertue, Amanda Wilfore, Frederick Zecha
Marlborough: Lillian Starkey
Marlow: Sarah Parenti
Peterborough: Cassandra Cutting, Maya Langa, Kyle Shearer
Rindge: Alexys Smith, Lily Bennett
Sullivan: Amanda Leblanc
Swanzey: Elizabeth Domina
Troy: Joseph Reppucci
Westmoreland: Elaina Paulin, Maria Majewski
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Plymouth State University for the fall 2020 semester.
Antrim: Margaret Wood
Charlestown: Linsey Decato
Hancock: Maxwell Kerwin
Hinsdale: Kayle Hussey
Keene: Keegan Murphy
Marlow: Shelby Durant
Peterborough: Abigail Cail
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont in Burlington for the fall 2020 semester.
Keene: John Zwierzchowski
Marlborough: Emily Miller
Marlow: Carley Hume
Swanzey: Molly Hulett