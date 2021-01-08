Ethan J. Caldarelli, son of Joseph Caldarelli and Ivy Butterworth of Florida, recently graduated from the University of Northern Florida on Dec. 11 with a degree in finance. He is the grandson of John and Judy Caldarelli of Swanzey. Caldarelli is working full time with BDO Wealth Management in Florida.

The following local students were named to the president’s list at Plymouth State University for the fall 2020 semester.

Bellows Falls: Kathleen Hodsden

Hancock: Jamison Coty

Harrisville: Jasmin Reed

Hinsdale: Lydia Finch, Joshua Webster

Keene: Audrianna Lavertue, Amanda Wilfore, Frederick Zecha

Marlborough: Lillian Starkey

Marlow: Sarah Parenti

Peterborough: Cassandra Cutting, Maya Langa, Kyle Shearer

Rindge: Alexys Smith, Lily Bennett

Sullivan: Amanda Leblanc

Swanzey: Elizabeth Domina

Troy: Joseph Reppucci

Westmoreland: Elaina Paulin, Maria Majewski

The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Plymouth State University for the fall 2020 semester.

Antrim: Margaret Wood

Charlestown: Linsey Decato

Hancock: Maxwell Kerwin

Hinsdale: Kayle Hussey

Keene: Keegan Murphy

Marlow: Shelby Durant

Peterborough: Abigail Cail

The following local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont in Burlington for the fall 2020 semester.

Keene: John Zwierzchowski

Marlborough: Emily Miller

Marlow: Carley Hume

Swanzey: Molly Hulett