The following 11 local students were named to the president’s list at Plymouth State University for the fall 2021 semester:

Greenfield: Sierra Aho

Hancock: Jamison Coty

Hinsdale: Lydia Finch

Keene: Audrianna Lavertue

Marlborough: Lillian Starkey

Marlow: Shelby Durant

Peterborough: Kyle Shearer, Jasmin Reed

Swanzey: Elizabeth Domina

Walpole: Maeve Perron

Westmoreland: Elaina Paulin.

The following nine local students were named to the dean’s list at Plymouth State University for the fall 2021 semester:

Antrim: Julia Donovan, Avery Opland

Bellows Falls: Kathleen Hodsden, Noah Rawling

Hancock: Maxwell Kerwin

Keene: Aizaz Ali

Marlow: Sarah Parenti

Peterborough: Riley Bemont, Zachary Blohm.

The following nine local students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in December:

Alstead: Joshua Aldrich

Fitzwilliam: Melinda Johnson

Harrisville: Zachary Beymer

Hinsdale: Rebecca Gringeri

Keene: Andrew Clark, Jennifer Seher

Peterborough: Kevin Daley

Rindge: Alyssa Stutzman

Surry: Brandon Hines.

The following 42 local students were named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University for the fall 2021 semester:

Alstead: Melanie Anderson Salo

Antrim: Toni-Marie Geddes Lozeau, Jeffery Wilson

Bellows Falls: Rebecca Best

Charlestown: Heather Coull

Fitzwilliam: Krista Redfield

Greenfield: Miley Kinney

Hillsboro: Cooper Brien, Bryanne Bustead, Zoe Galatas, Patricia Harrington, Colby Willis

Jaffrey: Brian Mackey, Mercedes McNamara, Kathryn Whitaker

Keene: Cassidy Barcome, Natalie Davidson, Andrew Derry, Christine Driscoll-Carignan, Kaden Fowler, Benjamin Hardy, Sarah Lashua, Rebecca Miller, Nicholas Vann, Sara Williamson

Langdon: McKenna Bingham

Peterborough: Alexandra Killgren, David Kimball, Denise Whitney

Rindge: Kyle Latimer

Spofford: Jeremy Huesman

Stoddard: Brandon Lombard

Swanzey: Madisyn Chamberlain, Christina Christo, John Dustin, Sydney Eccleston, Christopher Feraios, Trisha Moore

Troy: Halee Bertolami, Arthur Maynard

Westmoreland: Joseph Moses, Andrea Thompson.

The following five local students were named to the dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University for the fall 2021 semester:

Hillsboro: Kaysyn Walker

Jaffrey: Briana Russell, Kevin Canty

Keene: Benjamin Brown

Peterborough: Crystalyn Doyle.

The following four local students were named to the dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston for the fall 2021 semester:

Alstead: Althea Champion

Hinsdale: Daisy MacDonald

Troy: Payton Cavanaugh

Walpole: Ella Bushee.

The following six local students were named to the dean’s list at Castleton (Vt.) University for the fall 2021 semester:

Antrim: Aria Drew, Petra McLay

Bellows Falls: Abigail Joslyn

Charlestown: Haley Agan, Skyler Hulser

Westmoreland: Kylee Dewey.

The following seven local students were named to the dean’s list at Springfield (Mass.) College for the fall 2021 semester:

Keene: Kelly Chapdelaine, Jenna Feld, Nathaniel Gryczka, Damien Salema

Marlborough: Savannah Marcello

Swanzey: Brooke Johnson

Troy: Alicia Patenaude.

