The following 11 local students were named to the president’s list at Plymouth State University for the fall 2021 semester:
Greenfield: Sierra Aho
Hancock: Jamison Coty
Hinsdale: Lydia Finch
Keene: Audrianna Lavertue
Marlborough: Lillian Starkey
Marlow: Shelby Durant
Peterborough: Kyle Shearer, Jasmin Reed
Swanzey: Elizabeth Domina
Walpole: Maeve Perron
Westmoreland: Elaina Paulin.
The following nine local students were named to the dean’s list at Plymouth State University for the fall 2021 semester:
Antrim: Julia Donovan, Avery Opland
Bellows Falls: Kathleen Hodsden, Noah Rawling
Hancock: Maxwell Kerwin
Keene: Aizaz Ali
Marlow: Sarah Parenti
Peterborough: Riley Bemont, Zachary Blohm.
The following nine local students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in December:
Alstead: Joshua Aldrich
Fitzwilliam: Melinda Johnson
Harrisville: Zachary Beymer
Hinsdale: Rebecca Gringeri
Keene: Andrew Clark, Jennifer Seher
Peterborough: Kevin Daley
Rindge: Alyssa Stutzman
Surry: Brandon Hines.
The following 42 local students were named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University for the fall 2021 semester:
Alstead: Melanie Anderson Salo
Antrim: Toni-Marie Geddes Lozeau, Jeffery Wilson
Bellows Falls: Rebecca Best
Charlestown: Heather Coull
Fitzwilliam: Krista Redfield
Greenfield: Miley Kinney
Hillsboro: Cooper Brien, Bryanne Bustead, Zoe Galatas, Patricia Harrington, Colby Willis
Jaffrey: Brian Mackey, Mercedes McNamara, Kathryn Whitaker
Keene: Cassidy Barcome, Natalie Davidson, Andrew Derry, Christine Driscoll-Carignan, Kaden Fowler, Benjamin Hardy, Sarah Lashua, Rebecca Miller, Nicholas Vann, Sara Williamson
Langdon: McKenna Bingham
Peterborough: Alexandra Killgren, David Kimball, Denise Whitney
Rindge: Kyle Latimer
Spofford: Jeremy Huesman
Stoddard: Brandon Lombard
Swanzey: Madisyn Chamberlain, Christina Christo, John Dustin, Sydney Eccleston, Christopher Feraios, Trisha Moore
Troy: Halee Bertolami, Arthur Maynard
Westmoreland: Joseph Moses, Andrea Thompson.
The following five local students were named to the dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University for the fall 2021 semester:
Hillsboro: Kaysyn Walker
Jaffrey: Briana Russell, Kevin Canty
Keene: Benjamin Brown
Peterborough: Crystalyn Doyle.
The following four local students were named to the dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston for the fall 2021 semester:
Alstead: Althea Champion
Hinsdale: Daisy MacDonald
Troy: Payton Cavanaugh
Walpole: Ella Bushee.
The following six local students were named to the dean’s list at Castleton (Vt.) University for the fall 2021 semester:
Antrim: Aria Drew, Petra McLay
Bellows Falls: Abigail Joslyn
Charlestown: Haley Agan, Skyler Hulser
Westmoreland: Kylee Dewey.
The following seven local students were named to the dean’s list at Springfield (Mass.) College for the fall 2021 semester:
Keene: Kelly Chapdelaine, Jenna Feld, Nathaniel Gryczka, Damien Salema
Marlborough: Savannah Marcello
Swanzey: Brooke Johnson
Troy: Alicia Patenaude.