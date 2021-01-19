The following local students were named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) in Manchester for the fall 2020 semester.
Charlestown: Alex St. John
Greenfield: Tessa Doherty, Miley Kinney
Harrisville: Samuel Stone
Jaffrey: Michaela Stewart, Janelle Vitello, Madisyn Chamberlain
Keene: Benjamin Brown, Andrew Derry, Natalie Davidson, John Prieto
Marlborough: Jarrid Ennis
Surry: Anna Lilly, Kaitlyn Munroe
Swanzey: Nicholas Boucher, Sydney Eccleston, Brianne Wing
West Chesterfield: Emily Hills
The following four local students were named to the dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) in Manchester for the fall 2020 semester.
Jaffrey: Antonio Sangermano
Keene: John Kamphuis
Spofford: Alexis Robarge
Swanzey: Ian Henderson
Megan Ouellette of Swanzey, a member of the class of 2022 at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass., was a member of a student team that recently completed an intensive research project titled Developing Guidelines for a Collaborative Open Source Trishaw Platform at Denmark Project Center. Ouellette is majoring in biomedical engineering. At WPI, all undergraduates are required to complete a research-driven, professional-level project that applies science and technology to addresses an important societal need or issue.
James Blair of Alstead was named to the dean’s list at Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y., for the fall 2020 term.
Justin Dompier of Spofford and Chris Wilder of Swanzey were named to the dean’s list at Curry College in Milton, Mass., for the fall 2020 semester.
Petra McLay of Antrim and Emma Tretler of Keene were named to the president’s list at Castleton (Vt.) University for the fall 2020 semester.
Jamilla Buzzell of Peterborough and Aria Drew of Antrim were named to the dean’s list at Castleton (Vt.) University for the fall 2020 semester.
Andrew Fletcher of Dublin was named to the dean’s list at Bob Jones University of Greenville, S.C., for the fall 2020 semester. Fletcher is a freshman majoring in communication.
The following three local students were named to the dean’s list at University of Utah in Salt Lake City for the fall 2020 semester:
Kylie Mitchell of Hancock is majoring in parks recreation and tourism.
Sam Hoffman of Keene is majoring in environmental and sustainability studies and parks recreation and tourism.
Amanda Rogers of Keene is majoring in pre-biomedical engineering.