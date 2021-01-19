The following local students were named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) in Manchester for the fall 2020 semester.

Charlestown: Alex St. John

Greenfield: Tessa Doherty, Miley Kinney

Harrisville: Samuel Stone

Jaffrey: Michaela Stewart, Janelle Vitello, Madisyn Chamberlain

Keene: Benjamin Brown, Andrew Derry, Natalie Davidson, John Prieto

Marlborough: Jarrid Ennis

Surry: Anna Lilly, Kaitlyn Munroe

Swanzey: Nicholas Boucher, Sydney Eccleston, Brianne Wing

West Chesterfield: Emily Hills

The following four local students were named to the dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) in Manchester for the fall 2020 semester.

Jaffrey: Antonio Sangermano

Keene: John Kamphuis

Spofford: Alexis Robarge

Swanzey: Ian Henderson

Megan Ouellette of Swanzey, a member of the class of 2022 at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass., was a member of a student team that recently completed an intensive research project titled Developing Guidelines for a Collaborative Open Source Trishaw Platform at Denmark Project Center. Ouellette is majoring in biomedical engineering. At WPI, all undergraduates are required to complete a research-driven, professional-level project that applies science and technology to addresses an important societal need or issue.

James Blair of Alstead was named to the dean’s list at Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y., for the fall 2020 term.

Justin Dompier of Spofford and Chris Wilder of Swanzey were named to the dean’s list at Curry College in Milton, Mass., for the fall 2020 semester.

Petra McLay of Antrim and Emma Tretler of Keene were named to the president’s list at Castleton (Vt.) University for the fall 2020 semester.

Jamilla Buzzell of Peterborough and Aria Drew of Antrim were named to the dean’s list at Castleton (Vt.) University for the fall 2020 semester.

Andrew Fletcher of Dublin was named to the dean’s list at Bob Jones University of Greenville, S.C., for the fall 2020 semester. Fletcher is a freshman majoring in communication.

The following three local students were named to the dean’s list at University of Utah in Salt Lake City for the fall 2020 semester:

Kylie Mitchell of Hancock is majoring in parks recreation and tourism.

Sam Hoffman of Keene is majoring in environmental and sustainability studies and parks recreation and tourism.

Amanda Rogers of Keene is majoring in pre-biomedical engineering.