Elizabeth Gorske of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Messiah University in Grantham, Pa., for the fall 2020 semester.
Brianne Wing of Swanzey was named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University for the fall 2020 semester. Wing, a 2020 graduate of Monadnock Regional High School, is a freshman majoring in biology.
Siobhan Day of Rindge was named to the dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., for the fall 2020 semester.
The following three local students were named presidential scholars at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., for the fall 2020 semester.
Noah R. Bell of Peterborough is a senior majoring in electrical engineering; Brandon P. Perkins of Charlestown is a senior majoring in aeronautical engineering; and Evan John Turner of Peterborough is a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering.
Owen George Smith of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., for the fall 2020 semester. Smith is a freshman majoring in aeronautical engineering.
Bradie Harris of Bellows Falls was named to the dean’s list at Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y., for the fall 2020 semester.
Juliauna C. Olivo of Swanzey was named to the dean’s list at the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega, Ga., for the fall 2020 semester.