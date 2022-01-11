Jeremiah Pritchard of Munsonville was named to the dean’s list a University of Maryland Global Campus for the summer 2021 term.
Elizabeth Morris of Swanzey was named to the dean’s list at Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, S.C., for the summer 2021 term.
Samantha Anger of Keene and Molly Robbins of Jaffrey were named to the dean’s list at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass., for the spring 2021 semester.
Ellie Graff of Rindge and Isabel Wilder of Hancock are serving as peer mentors at University of Vermont College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Burlington, Vt., providing guidance to first-year students.
Liam Fluharty of Rindge, a student at Bryant University, and Morgan Leger of Peterborough, a student at Worcester State University, were inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa, a national leadership honor society, in November 2021. Students initiated into the society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35 percent of their class and demonstrate leadership experience.
James Blair of Alstead was named to the dean’s list at Elmira College in Elmira, N.Y., for the fall 2021 term.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont:
Keene: Isabelle Fleuette, Isabel Ostroski, Sean Zimmerman
Swanzey: Grace Jack, Olivia Stanley
Rindge: Elizabeth Graff
Westmoreland: Adelyne Hayward
The following local students were named to the president’s list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., for the fall 2021 semester:
Dublin: Andrew Fletcher, Noah Ogden
Rindge: Autumn Hicks
Isabella Sutton of Swanzey was named to the dean’s list at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania for the fall 2021 semester.
Tate Niemela of Jaffrey and Taylor Viles of Dublin were named to the dean’s list at Lasell University in Newton, Mass., for the fall 2021 semester.