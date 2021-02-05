The following students were named to the honor roll at Trinity Christian School in Keene for the second quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
Two students achieved high honors: Isabella Mitchell, Teresa Sproul.
Five students achieved honors: Seth Clark, Trevor Clark, Olivia Del Priore, Julia Grant, Cayden Martel.
The following five local students were named to the dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., for the fall 2020 semester:
Keene: Samuel Eaton, Camden Round
Peterborough: Mackenzie Ledger
Winchester: Alethea Aivaliotis
Taylor Viles of Dublin, a student at Lasell University in Newton, Mass., presented at the university’s Fall Career Readiness Symposium in December. Viles created and presented a special episode of Lasell Community TV (LCTV) called “Symposium Noontime News.” The December 2020 event showcased the work of Viles and more than 150 other students.
Cheyanna Venable of Alstead and Theron Wilkinson of Bellows Falls was named to the dean’s list at Vermont Tech in Randolph Center, Vt., for the fall 2020 semester.
Teagan Bacon of Bellows Falls was named to the president’s list at Vermont Tech in Randolph Center, Vt., for the fall 2020 semester. Bacon is in the electromechanical engineering technology program.
The following four local students graduated from Vermont Tech in Randolph Center, Vt., after the fall 2020 semester:
Emma Allard of Keene received an Associate of Engineering in nursing, magna cum laude.
Patricia Martel of Gilsum received a Bachelor of Science in nursing, cum laude.
Abigail Rus-Neacsu of Keene received an Associate of Engineering in nursing, cum laude.
Rupert Thompson of Alstead received an Associate of Engineering in mechanical engineering technology, cum laude.
The following three local students were named to the dean’s list at Springfield (Mass.) College for the fall 2020 semester:
Keene: Kelly Chapdelaine, Jenna Feld
Troy: Alicia Patenaude
Heather Doyle of Richmond was named to the dean’s list at Dean College in Franklin, Mass., for the fall 2020 semester.