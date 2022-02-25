The following local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2021 semester.
Forty-three students achieved highest honors:
Antrim: Angus Kirkpatrick
Dublin: Grace Beachel, Jason Bergeron, Caroline Yates, Margaret Yates
Fitzwilliam: Sadie Lorenz
Greenfield: Troy Lovecky
Hancock: Abigail Towers, Daisy Young
Harrisville: Zachary Beymer
Hillsboro: Skyler Baumer, Cheyenne Elliott, Nathan McGillicuddy
Jaffrey: Emily Chen, Delaney Hirsch, John Madigan, Matthew Perry, Jonathan Snow
Keene: Katherine Daugherty-Miller, Camille Fleuette, Grace Hamman, Emily Hopkins, Samuel Hussey, Josephine Mitchell, Jason Perra, Jacob Seymour, Cy Williston
Peterborough: Cruz Dellasanta, Isabel Dreher, Mather Kipka, Schuyler Michalak, Olivia Mullins, William Theriault, Zoe Werth
Rindge: Ciana Lazu, Yi-Chia Tseng, Aden Whitney
Spofford: Tanner Faucher
Surry: Quinn Williston
Swanzey: Alexa Lussier
Troy: Megan Healey
Walpole: Elaina Badders, Faith Golec.
Thirty-two students achieved high honors:
Ashuelot: Conor Hill
Charlestown: Joshua Rumrill
Chesterfield: Emma Breslend, Dimitri Seger
Dublin: Savannah Salvage, Max Scheinblum, Jaden Smith
Fitzwilliam: Rachel Poston
Hancock: Sarah Hull
Harrisville: Allison Pettis
Hillsboro: Lyam Chapman, Amber Remillard
Hinsdale: Rachael Girroir
Jaffrey: Tiffany Marrotte
Keene: Karthik Chalumuri, Andrew Clark, Alexander Doll, Willow Lavallee, Nicholas McPherson, Jennifer Whitcomb
Marlborough: Abigail Mitchell
Nelson: Sarah Cucchi
Peterborough: Taylor Burgess, Kevin Daley, Jacob Siegel
Rindge: Brandon Antinori, Hannah Carey
Swanzey: Gregory Chase, Ayrika West
Troy: Ethan Healey, Kaitlyn Priest
Westmoreland: Andrea Majewski
Sixteen students achieved honors:
Hillsboro: Michael Baumer, Erik Hagstrom, Joren Schamel
Jaffrey: Hannah Jenkins
Keene: Jason Cagney, Frances Cooke, Kelsey Keating, Benjamin Perkins, Julia Priest, Benjamin Welsh
Marlborough: Evelyn Proctor
Marlow: Reina Bouma
Peterborough: Benjamin Garfinkle, Carter Hunt
Swanzey: Julia Konopka
Westmoreland: Luke Piers.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass., for the fall 2021 semester:
Fitzwilliam: Gabriel Buonomano, Hunter Daris
Hancock: Trevor Faber
Hillsboro: Ryan Gillett
Jaffrey: William Luksha.
Denali Croteau of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Emmanuel College in Boston for the fall 2021 semester. Croteau is a member of the class of 2023 majoring in nursing. She is daughter of Moira Hetherman-Croteau of Keene and Arnold P. Croteau Jr. of Swanzey.
Lily Swahnberg of Keene achieved academic honors for work completed during the fall 2021 term at Northfield Mount Hermon in Gill, Mass.
Thomas Szot of Keene was named to president’s list at Dean College in Franklin, Mass., for the fall 2021 semester.
Evan John Turner of Peterborough was named a presidential scholar at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., for the fall 2021 semester. Turner is a junior majoring in mechanical engineering.
Haley Covillion of Bellows Falls and Chris Wilder of Swanzey were named to the dean’s list at Curry College in Milton, Mass., for the fall 2021 semester.
Caleb Lisai of Bellows Falls graduated with a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Castleton (Vt.) University in December 2021.
Emily Coppola of Keene and Callie O’Neil of Westmoreland were named to the dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., for the fall 2021 semester.
Ann Moore of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Elmhurst (Ill.) University for the fall 2021 semester.
Brandon Rilling of Surry was named to the dean’s list at MassBay Community College in Wellesley Hills, Mass., for the fall 2021 semester.
Rachel Watson of Walpole and Arianna Wentworth of Jaffrey were named to the dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., for the fall 2021 semester.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I., for the fall 2021 semester:
Bellows Falls: Griff Waryas
Jaffrey: Carly Labrecque
Keene: Matt Greene
Greenfield: Becca Jennings
Harrisville: Ciana Willette
Peterborough: Timothy Burgess
Walpole: Sadie Bursky
West Chesterfield: Aidan Kindopp.