The following local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2021 semester.

Forty-three students achieved highest honors:

Antrim: Angus Kirkpatrick

Dublin: Grace Beachel, Jason Bergeron, Caroline Yates, Margaret Yates

Fitzwilliam: Sadie Lorenz

Greenfield: Troy Lovecky

Hancock: Abigail Towers, Daisy Young

Harrisville: Zachary Beymer

Hillsboro: Skyler Baumer, Cheyenne Elliott, Nathan McGillicuddy

Jaffrey: Emily Chen, Delaney Hirsch, John Madigan, Matthew Perry, Jonathan Snow

Keene: Katherine Daugherty-Miller, Camille Fleuette, Grace Hamman, Emily Hopkins, Samuel Hussey, Josephine Mitchell, Jason Perra, Jacob Seymour, Cy Williston

Peterborough: Cruz Dellasanta, Isabel Dreher, Mather Kipka, Schuyler Michalak, Olivia Mullins, William Theriault, Zoe Werth

Rindge: Ciana Lazu, Yi-Chia Tseng, Aden Whitney

Spofford: Tanner Faucher

Surry: Quinn Williston

Swanzey: Alexa Lussier

Troy: Megan Healey

Walpole: Elaina Badders, Faith Golec.

Thirty-two students achieved high honors:

Ashuelot: Conor Hill

Charlestown: Joshua Rumrill

Chesterfield: Emma Breslend, Dimitri Seger

Dublin: Savannah Salvage, Max Scheinblum, Jaden Smith

Fitzwilliam: Rachel Poston

Hancock: Sarah Hull

Harrisville: Allison Pettis

Hillsboro: Lyam Chapman, Amber Remillard

Hinsdale: Rachael Girroir

Jaffrey: Tiffany Marrotte

Keene: Karthik Chalumuri, Andrew Clark, Alexander Doll, Willow Lavallee, Nicholas McPherson, Jennifer Whitcomb

Marlborough: Abigail Mitchell

Nelson: Sarah Cucchi

Peterborough: Taylor Burgess, Kevin Daley, Jacob Siegel

Rindge: Brandon Antinori, Hannah Carey

Swanzey: Gregory Chase, Ayrika West

Troy: Ethan Healey, Kaitlyn Priest

Westmoreland: Andrea Majewski

Sixteen students achieved honors:

Hillsboro: Michael Baumer, Erik Hagstrom, Joren Schamel

Jaffrey: Hannah Jenkins

Keene: Jason Cagney, Frances Cooke, Kelsey Keating, Benjamin Perkins, Julia Priest, Benjamin Welsh

Marlborough: Evelyn Proctor

Marlow: Reina Bouma

Peterborough: Benjamin Garfinkle, Carter Hunt

Swanzey: Julia Konopka

Westmoreland: Luke Piers.

The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass., for the fall 2021 semester:

Fitzwilliam: Gabriel Buonomano, Hunter Daris

Hancock: Trevor Faber

Hillsboro: Ryan Gillett

Jaffrey: William Luksha.

Denali Croteau of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Emmanuel College in Boston for the fall 2021 semester. Croteau is a member of the class of 2023 majoring in nursing. She is daughter of Moira Hetherman-Croteau of Keene and Arnold P. Croteau Jr. of Swanzey.

Lily Swahnberg of Keene achieved academic honors for work completed during the fall 2021 term at Northfield Mount Hermon in Gill, Mass.

Thomas Szot of Keene was named to president’s list at Dean College in Franklin, Mass., for the fall 2021 semester.

Evan John Turner of Peterborough was named a presidential scholar at Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., for the fall 2021 semester. Turner is a junior majoring in mechanical engineering.

Haley Covillion of Bellows Falls and Chris Wilder of Swanzey were named to the dean’s list at Curry College in Milton, Mass., for the fall 2021 semester.

Caleb Lisai of Bellows Falls graduated with a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Castleton (Vt.) University in December 2021.

Emily Coppola of Keene and Callie O’Neil of Westmoreland were named to the dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., for the fall 2021 semester.

Ann Moore of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Elmhurst (Ill.) University for the fall 2021 semester.

Brandon Rilling of Surry was named to the dean’s list at MassBay Community College in Wellesley Hills, Mass., for the fall 2021 semester.

Rachel Watson of Walpole and Arianna Wentworth of Jaffrey were named to the dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., for the fall 2021 semester.

The following local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I., for the fall 2021 semester:

Bellows Falls: Griff Waryas

Jaffrey: Carly Labrecque

Keene: Matt Greene

Greenfield: Becca Jennings

Harrisville: Ciana Willette

Peterborough: Timothy Burgess

Walpole: Sadie Bursky

West Chesterfield: Aidan Kindopp.

