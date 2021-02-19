Sara Stillings, daughter of Robert and Harumi Stillings of Keene, was named to the dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass., for the fall 2020 semester.
Justin Grotton of Keene graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta with a Master of Science in computer science after the fall 2020 semester.
Danielle EiLeen Scott of Charlestown was named to the honors list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine, for the fall 2020 semester. Scott is a junior pursuing a Bachelor of Science in the exercise science/doctor of physical therapy program.
Isabella Iris Comeau of Langdon was named to the dean’s list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine, for the fall 2020 semester. Comeau is a senior pursuing a Bachelor of Science in the health-care studies/Master of Science in occupational therapy program.
Nicci Jo Munroe of Rindge was named to the president’s list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine, for the fall 2020 semester. Munroe is a junior pursuing a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and psychology with a mental health rehabilitation technician/community (MHRT/C) certification.