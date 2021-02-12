The following three local students were named to the dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., for the fall 2020 semester:
Greenfield: Elsa Schloemer
Swanzey: Adam Betts
West Chesterfield: Racquelle Blanchette
The following three local students were named to the dean’s list at Lasell University in Newton, Mass., for the fall 2020 semester:
Jaffrey: Bethany Hector, Tate Niemela
Dublin: Taylor Viles
Katherine Chamberlin of Westmoreland was named to the dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz for the fall 2020 semester.
Nathan Appel of Keene and Matthew Quinlan of Rindge were named to the dean’s list at American International College in Springfield, Mass., for the fall 2020 semester.
Lily A. Brogdale of Marlow was named to the dean’s list at the University of Maine at Presque Isle for the fall 2020 semester.
Nicholas Baldwin of Jaffrey and Joshua Burns of Chesterfield were named to the honor roll at Cedarville (Ohio) University for the fall 2020 semester.
Arianna Wentworth of Jaffrey was named to the dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., for the fall 2020 semester.
Abigail Hampson of Jaffrey was named to the dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania for the fall 2020 semester.
Lily Germano of Rindge was named to the dean’s list at Cazenovia (N.Y.) College for the fall 2020 semester.
The following four local students were named to the dean’s list at Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I., for the fall 2020 semester:
Charlestown: Owen Marandino
Peterborough: Natalia Hautanen
Rindge: Liam Fluharty
Swanzey: Justin Bemis