Callie O’Neil of Westmoreland was named to the dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., for the fall 2021 semester. O’Neil is a member of the Class of 2022 and is majoring in environmental studies and business in the liberal arts. O’Neil, the daughter of Patrick and Lisa O’Neil of Westmoreland, attended Keene High School. She is also a member of the St. Lawrence women’s lacrosse team.
Alethea Aivaliotis of Winchester and Camden Round of Keene were named to the dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University for the fall 2021 semester.
Kyle Eaves of Jaffrey was named to the president’s list at Nichols College in Dudley, Mass., for the fall 2021 semester.
Colby Knight of Peterborough and Nicholas Patrick of Dublin were named to the dean’s list at Nichols College in Dudley, Mass., for the fall 2021 semester.
Samantha Tremblay of Keene was named to the dean’s list at College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., for the fall 2021 semester.
Bradie Harris of Bellows Falls was named to the dean’s list at Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y., for the fall 2021 semester.
Two local students shared original research and projects at the annual career readiness symposium at Lasell University in Newton, Mass.
Taylor Viles of Dublin shared a video special on behalf of Lasell Community Television (LCTV). Viles also shared work from the fall semester on behalf of the 1851 Chronicle, Lasell’s student-run newspaper. Viles is the newspaper’s sports editor.
Shelby Cranston-Weaver of Keene shared a presentation on sustainability in the fashion industry, with a specific focus on finding ways for clothing production to become more sustainable.
Nathaniel Todd Long of West Chesterfield was named to the dean’s list at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa., for the fall 2021 semester.
Siobhan Day of Rindge was named to the dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., for the fall 2021 semester.
Racquelle Blanchette of West Chesterfield, Mason Lantz of Charlestown and Carley Rokes of Stoddard were named to the dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., for the fall 2021 semester.