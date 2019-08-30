Anna Landon of Surry was named to the dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo in Geneseo, N.Y., for the spring 2019 semester.
Shaylie Claire Alfonso of Swanzey was named to the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston for the spring 2019 semester.
The following three local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Maine in Farmington, Maine for the spring 2019 semester:
Claremont: Hayley Valdivia
Fitzwilliam: Gianna Cialdea
Greenville: Joshua Aho
The following three local students graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., in May:
Michael Greene of Keene received a Bachelor of Science in environmental science.
Jediah Plumley of Langdon received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in photographic and imaging arts.
Patrick Woodman of Marlborough received an Master of Science in product development.