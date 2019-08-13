Katherine Melvin of West Chesterfield earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in business administration from Albright College in Reading, Pa., in May.
Anna Landon of Surry was named to the dean’s list at SUNY Geneseo in Geneseo, N.Y., for the spring 2019 semester.
Shaylie Claire Alfonso of Swanzey was named to the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston for the spring 2019 semester.
The following three local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Maine in Farmington, Maine for the spring 2019 semester:
Claremont: Hayley Valdivia
Fitzwilliam: Gianna Cialdea
Greenville: Joshua Aho
The following three local students graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., in May:
Michael Greene of Keene received a Bachelor of Science in environmental science.
Jediah Plumley of Langdon received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in photographic and imaging arts.
Patrick Woodman of Marlborough received an Master of Science in product development.
Ella Cademartori of Antrim was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Plymouth State University.
Erica Moody of Keene into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi was initiated at Plymouth State University.
David Bain of Spofford has been selected for membership at the St. Lawrence University chapter of Sigma Pi Sigma, the national physics honorary society. Bain is majoring in chemistry and minoring in mathematics and physics.