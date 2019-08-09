The following five local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Ct., for the spring 2019 semester:

Grace Furlong of Alstead

Samantha Watson of Drewsville

Tyler Coppo of Fitzwilliam

Kylie Roosa of Hancock

Eliza Randall of Richmond

The following three local students graduated from Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y., in May:

Gabriel Shakour of Keene graduated with a Bachelor of Science in emerging media.

John Bourdelais of Rindge graduated with a Bachelor of Music in jazz studies.

Carter Bushway of Charlestown graduated with a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.

The following nine local students graduated from Vermont Tech in Randolph Center in May:

Walpole: Remington Bogar, Kaitlyn Madden

North Walpole: Ashley Coccomo, April Wheeler

Bellows Falls: Eric Kimball, Jonathan O’Connor

Keene: Natasha McCarthy

Swanzey: Karen Osgood

Marlborough: Michelle Stockton

Elliott Weil of Chesterfield was named to the dean’s list at Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y., for the spring 2019 semester. Weil is majoring in sociology.

Erin Hickey of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., for the spring 2019 semester.

Chloe Cheviot of Hancock was named to the dean’s list at Emmanuel College in Boston for the spring 2019 semester.

Andrew Kalpakian of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Emmanuel College in Boston for the spring 2019 semester.

Rebecca Lehmann of Fitzwilliam was named to the dean’s list at Stonehill College in Easton, Mass., for the spring 2019 semester.

The following 13 local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island for the spring 2019 semester:

Alstead: Andrea Elsesser, Taylor Elsesser

Charlestown: Steven Walker

Hancock: Taya Kerwin

Jaffrey: Meg Hamblen, Carly Labrecque, MeKenzie Mattheson

Keene: Sam Bartlett, Beatrice Hoffman, Abagail Hunter

Peterborough: Timothy Burgess, Amanda Merritt

Walpole: Sadie Bursky