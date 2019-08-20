Elias Jahos, son of Ellen Jahos of Keene and William Jahos of Alstead, was named to the dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Stockbridge School of Agriculture for the spring semester 2019. Jahos graduated on May 11.
Erin Goodell of Keene graduated magna cum laude from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences with a Doctor of Pharmacy Degree. Erin is a recipient of the Experimental Education Excellence Award. She has accepted a position at Cheshire Medical Center. Erin is the daughter of Alan and Heather Riley.
Bertrand LaChance of West Chesterfield graduated from Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in computer science during the 123rd annual commencement held May 4.
Addie Nelson of Spofford graduated from Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in nursing during the 123rd annual commencement held May 4.
David C. Bain of Spofford has been inducted into the St. Lawrence University chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the national honor society for liberal arts and sciences undergraduates. Bain is a member of the class of 2019 and is majoring in chemistry.
Joshua Warner of Rindge was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Warner was initiated at Plymouth State University.
Jacob Sebert of Peterborough graduated with a Bachelor of Science in communication from The University of Utah in Salt Lake City on May 2.
Heather Tourgee of Peterborough graduated with a Master of Arts in environmental humanities from The University of Utah in Salt Lake City on May 2.
David Pena of Keene was named to the dean’s list at New England Institute of Technology in East Greenwich, R.I., for the spring 2019 semester.
Zachary Trombly of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Purchase College in Purchase, N.Y., for the spring 2019 semester.