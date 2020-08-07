Katherine Chamberlin of Westmoreland was named to the dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz for the spring 2020 semester.
Elizabeth Morris of Swanzey was named to the dean’s list at Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, S.C., for the spring 2020 quarter.
Kaitlyn Mahoney of Rindge graduated from William James College in Newton, Mass., with a certificate of advanced graduate studies in school psychology.
Skye Civitella of Hancock was named to the president’s list at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt., for the spring 2020 semester. Civitella is majoring in graphic design and digital media.
Sarahanne Kent of Keene graduated from Boston University in May with a Master of Science in speech-language pathology.
Jay Lagace-Hazeltine of Chesterfield was named to the trustees’ list at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt., for the spring 2020 semester. Lagace-Hazeltine is majoring in cybersecurity.
Keith Swick of Alstead was named to the trustees’ list at Champlain College in Burlington, Vt., for the spring 2020 semester. Swick is majoring in cybersecurity.
Shelby Cranston-Weaver of Keene and Kyla Provencher-Baird of Antrim completed their first year of studies at Lasell University in Newton, Mass.
Arianna Wentworth of Jaffrey achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Spring 2020 semester at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., earning a spot on the provost’s list.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., for the spring 2020 semester:
Adam Betts of Swanzey
Racquelle Blanchette of West Chesterfield
Emily Chamberlain of Stoddard
Mason Lantz of Charlestown
Lucas Lower of Swanzey
Zach Farhm, son of Michael E. Farhm and Julie Englund Farhm of Marlborough, was named to the dean’s list at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, for the fall semester ending in December 2019 and the winter semester ending April 2020. Farhm is majoring in physics and minoring in mathematics. He is a 2016 graduate of Keene High School.
Julia Nash, daughter of of David R. Nash and Alisa A. Nash of Jaffrey, was named to the dean’s list at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, for the fall semester ending in December 2019. Nash is majoring in philosophy.
Liza Huschle of Dublin was named to the dean’s list at Colorado College for her senior year at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colo., from 2019-2020.
Jacob Stewart of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, N.Y., for the spring 2020 semester. Stewart is majoring in environmental science systems.