The following 91 local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2021 semester:

Forty-eight students achieved highest honors:

Antrim: Angus Kirkpatrick

Charlestown: Jon Spaulding

Chesterfield: Emma Breslend

Dublin: Grace Beachel, Kamryn Call, Alexandra Donaruma, Savannah Salvage, Caroline Yates, Margaret Yates

Fitzwilliam: Joshua Joslyn-Grasewicz, Sadie Lorenz

Hancock: Daisy Young

Harrisville: Zachary Beymer

Jaffrey: Emily Chen, John Madigan, Matthew Perry, Brandon Smith, Jonathan Snow

Keene: Andrew Clark, Megan Healey, Samuel Hussey, Kelsey Keating, Louisa Klassen, Nicholas McPherson, Jason Perra, Julia Priest, Jacob Seymour, LilyMarie Tucker, Benjamin Welsh, Cy Williston

Peterborough: Joshua Curran, Isabel Dreher, Mather Kipka, Daniel Malley, Schuyler Michalak, Olivia Mullins, Zoe Werth, Jared Zett

Rindge: Ciana Lazu, Aden Whitney

Sharon: Sawyer Cawthern

Swanzey: Madison Neathawk, Simon Swartout, Ayrika West

Walpole: Elaina Badders, Faith Golec

West Chesterfield: Joseph Furlone

Westmoreland: Hannah Majewski.

Twenty-seven students achieved high honors:

Ashuelot: Conor Hill

Charlestown: Joshua Rumrill

Dublin: Ivon Clough, Jaden Smith

Greenfield: Troy Lovecky

Hinsdale: Rachael Girroir

Jaffrey: Megan Champagne, Delaney Hirsch

Keene: Sarah Carbonara, Karthik Chalumuri, Grace Hamman, Courtney Joyal

Marlborough: Abigail Mitchell, Dalton Wilber

Nelson: Sarah Cucchi

Peterborough: Kevin Daley, Cruz Dellasanta, Hannah Garfinkle, Carter Hunt

Rindge: Hannah Carey

Sharon: Sage Cawthern

Sullivan: Grace Finch

Swanzey: Gregory Chase, Alexa Lussier, Meagan Milowicki

Troy: Kaitlyn Priest

Walpole: Kaelli Gehrung.

Sixteen students achieved honors:

Chesterfield: Dimitri Seger

Dublin: Hannah Doherty

Hancock: Barrett Norton

Jaffrey: Hannah Jenkins, Madelyn Mistark

Marlborough: Evelyn Proctor

Richmond: Peter Margand

Rindge: Yi-Chia Tseng

Spofford: Makayla Panzer, Richard Randall

Walpole: Conor Harrington, Ava Mitchell, Brendan Reagan

West Chesterfield: Toben Fay

Westmoreland: Molly Harvey, Andrea Majewski.

Nathan Gibbons of Greenfield and Elliott Weil of Keene graduated from Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y., in May. Gibbons graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in writing for film, TV and emerging media. Weil graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology.

Jack Nadeau of Westmoreland was named to the dean’s list at The University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla., for the spring 2021 semester.

Justin Dompier of Spofford graduated from Curry College in Milton, Mass., with a Bachelor of Arts in biology in May.

Plymouth State University students John Lorette of Keene and Lily Bennett of Rindge were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.

Izzy Swarbrick of Jaffrey graduated from Emerson College in Boston in December 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts.

Emily Weatherill of Jaffrey graduated from Emerson College in Boston in May with a Bachelor of Arts.