The following 91 local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2021 semester:
Forty-eight students achieved highest honors:
Antrim: Angus Kirkpatrick
Charlestown: Jon Spaulding
Chesterfield: Emma Breslend
Dublin: Grace Beachel, Kamryn Call, Alexandra Donaruma, Savannah Salvage, Caroline Yates, Margaret Yates
Fitzwilliam: Joshua Joslyn-Grasewicz, Sadie Lorenz
Hancock: Daisy Young
Harrisville: Zachary Beymer
Jaffrey: Emily Chen, John Madigan, Matthew Perry, Brandon Smith, Jonathan Snow
Keene: Andrew Clark, Megan Healey, Samuel Hussey, Kelsey Keating, Louisa Klassen, Nicholas McPherson, Jason Perra, Julia Priest, Jacob Seymour, LilyMarie Tucker, Benjamin Welsh, Cy Williston
Peterborough: Joshua Curran, Isabel Dreher, Mather Kipka, Daniel Malley, Schuyler Michalak, Olivia Mullins, Zoe Werth, Jared Zett
Rindge: Ciana Lazu, Aden Whitney
Sharon: Sawyer Cawthern
Swanzey: Madison Neathawk, Simon Swartout, Ayrika West
Walpole: Elaina Badders, Faith Golec
West Chesterfield: Joseph Furlone
Westmoreland: Hannah Majewski.
Twenty-seven students achieved high honors:
Ashuelot: Conor Hill
Charlestown: Joshua Rumrill
Dublin: Ivon Clough, Jaden Smith
Greenfield: Troy Lovecky
Hinsdale: Rachael Girroir
Jaffrey: Megan Champagne, Delaney Hirsch
Keene: Sarah Carbonara, Karthik Chalumuri, Grace Hamman, Courtney Joyal
Marlborough: Abigail Mitchell, Dalton Wilber
Nelson: Sarah Cucchi
Peterborough: Kevin Daley, Cruz Dellasanta, Hannah Garfinkle, Carter Hunt
Rindge: Hannah Carey
Sharon: Sage Cawthern
Sullivan: Grace Finch
Swanzey: Gregory Chase, Alexa Lussier, Meagan Milowicki
Troy: Kaitlyn Priest
Walpole: Kaelli Gehrung.
Sixteen students achieved honors:
Chesterfield: Dimitri Seger
Dublin: Hannah Doherty
Hancock: Barrett Norton
Jaffrey: Hannah Jenkins, Madelyn Mistark
Marlborough: Evelyn Proctor
Richmond: Peter Margand
Rindge: Yi-Chia Tseng
Spofford: Makayla Panzer, Richard Randall
Walpole: Conor Harrington, Ava Mitchell, Brendan Reagan
West Chesterfield: Toben Fay
Westmoreland: Molly Harvey, Andrea Majewski.
Nathan Gibbons of Greenfield and Elliott Weil of Keene graduated from Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y., in May. Gibbons graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in writing for film, TV and emerging media. Weil graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology.
Jack Nadeau of Westmoreland was named to the dean’s list at The University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla., for the spring 2021 semester.
Justin Dompier of Spofford graduated from Curry College in Milton, Mass., with a Bachelor of Arts in biology in May.
Plymouth State University students John Lorette of Keene and Lily Bennett of Rindge were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Izzy Swarbrick of Jaffrey graduated from Emerson College in Boston in December 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts.
Emily Weatherill of Jaffrey graduated from Emerson College in Boston in May with a Bachelor of Arts.