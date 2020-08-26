Lucas Lower of Swanzey graduated summa cum laude from Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., with a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity and networking as part of the class of 2020.
--
The following three local students were named to the dean's list at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Alyssa Silbey of Walpole is a member of the class of 2020 majoring in biology.
Laura Fryberger of Chesterfield is a member of the class of 2023 majoring in liberal arts.
Maya Gempler of Keene is a member of the class of 2023 majoring in liberal arts.
--
The following two local students graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., with a virtual celebration on May 8.
Matteo Bracco of Charlestown received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in photographic and imaging arts.
Oscar Lowry of Keene received a Bachelor of Science in computer science.
--
The following four local students were named to the dean's list at Simmons University in Boston for the spring 2020 semester.
Anna McGuiness of Hancock
Skylar Preston-White of Fitzwilliam
Selma Watson of Drewsville
Gianna Wilson of Keene
--
Zach Farhm of Marlborough graduated cum laude from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. Farhm, the son of Michael E. Farhm and Julie Englund Farhm of Marlborough, majored in physics and minored in mathematics. He is a 2016 graduate of Keene High School.
--
Anna Graff and Molly Janoch, both of Rindge, were named to the dean's list at Loyola University Maryland in Baltimore for the spring 2020 semester.
--
The following three local students were named to the dean's list at the University of Maine for the spring 2020 semester.
Keene: Lena Rodolitz
Walpole: Chrystal Longe
Winchester: Brianna Poirier
--
Zachary Trombly of Keene was named to the dean's list at Purchase (N.Y.) College for the spring 2020 semester. Trombly is studying music performance (jazz).
--
The following two local students were named to the dean's list at MCPHS University in Boston for the spring 2020 semester:
Michael Koutras of Keene is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in magnetic resonance imaging at the Boston campus.
Lindsay Martinez of Stoddard is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in nursing at the Worcester campus.