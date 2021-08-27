Ali Hennessey-Roberts of Harrisville was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University in Medford/Somerville, Mass., for the spring 2021 semester.
The following three local students were named to the dean’s list at The University of Hartford in West Hartford, Conn., for the spring 2021 semester:
Keene: Aidan Austin, Hannah Drew
Greenfield: Fiona Pieterse
Julia Nash of Jaffrey graduated cum laude from Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, after majoring in philosophy and interdisciplinary studies. Nash was also named to the dean’s list for the winter 2021 semester.
Tuckerman Wunderle of Bellows Falls received honorable mention for his critical essay at the 2021 Senior Writing Awards at Emerson College in Boston.
Zachary Trombly of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Purchase College in Purchase, N.Y., for the spring 2021 semester.
Laura Fryberger of Chesterfield and Maya Gempler of Keene were named to the dean’s list at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., for the 2021 year.
The following two local students graduated from The University of Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I., in May:
Devin M. Hennigan of Spofford received a Master of Oceanography.
Beatrice Rose Hoffman of Keene received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Supply Chain Management, cum laude.
Jacob Stewart of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, N.Y., for the spring 2021 semester.
Elmira College in New York recently announced this year’s recipients of its annual Key Award, presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school. This year’s award was given to 790 students in 14 states, including local students Amelia Sethi of Walpole, Enrique Ingram Mendez of Walpole and Serenedy Kelley of Hillsboro.