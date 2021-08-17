Elsi Ojanen of Rindge and Daniel Rodden of Spofford were named to the dean’s list at College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., for the spring 2021 semester. Elsi Ojanen is majoring in English, and Rodden is majoring in mathematics.
Kelley Akerley of Hancock was named to the dean’s list at Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo, Mich., for the spring 2021 semester.
Ella Bushee of Walpole and Althea Champion of Alstead were named to the dean’s list at Emerson College in Boston for the spring 2021 semester. Bushee is majoring in communications, and Champion is majoring in writing, literature and publishing.
Bonnie Anderson of Harrisville was named to the dean’s list at The University of Maine for the spring 2021 semester.
The following four local students graduated from Clark University in Worcester, Mass., this spring:
Beatriz C. Bittenbender of Alstead graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in environmental science.
Zachary Caspersen of Keene graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in geography and studio art.
Mark Andrew Franklin of Keene graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
Michelle Tourgee of Peterborough graduated with a Master of Arts in teaching.
Ben Drogue of Marlborough graduated from Rochester (N.Y.) Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in media arts and technology this spring.
The following five local students were named to the dean’s list at Rochester (N.Y.) Institute of Technology for the spring 2021 semester.
Bellows Falls: Nina King
Keene: Abi Von Plinsky
Marlborough: Eliza Briggs, Katie Comerford, Ben Drogue
The following four local students graduated from the practical nursing program at Vermont Tech in Randolph Center, Vt., this spring.
Alstead: Cheyanna Venable
Ashuelot: Jamie Graves
Bellows Falls: Jessica Curran
Hinsdale: Jessica Marsh
Lily Germano of Rindge was named to the dean’s list at Cazenovia College in Cazenovia, N.Y., for the spring 2021 semester.
Justin Bemis of Swanzey was named to the president’s list at Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I., for the spring 2021 semester.
The following three local students were named to the dean’s list at Bryant University for the spring 2021 semester:
Charlestown: Owen Marandino
Peterborough: Natalia Hautanen
Rindge: Liam Fluharty
Arianna Wentworth of Jaffrey was named to the dean’s list at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., for the spring 2021 semester.
The following four local students were named to the dean’s list at Emmanuel College in Boston for the spring 2021 semester:
Dublin: Catrina Kipka
Keene: Rebekah Sheridan Gasaway, Andrew Kalpakian
Westmoreland: Emmaline Riendeau