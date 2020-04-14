Nicci Jo Munroe of Rindge was named to the president’s list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine, for the fall 2019 semester. Munroe is a sophomore who is studying criminal justice and psychology.
The following four local students were named to the dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., for the fall 2019 semester:
Adam Betts of Swanzey
Racquelle Blanchette of West Chesterfield
Lucas Lower of Swanzey
Elsa Schloemer of Greenfield
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston for the fall 2019 semester:
Selma Watson of Drewsville
Skylar Preston-White of Fitzwilliam
Anna McGuiness of Hancock
Gianna Wilson of Keene
Zachary A. Caspersen of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Clark University in Worcester, Mass., for the fall 2019 semester.
The following three local students have been named to the dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., for the fall 2019 semester:
Keene: Teal Borden, Emily Coppola.
Harrisville: Fiona Johnson.