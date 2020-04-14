Nicci Jo Munroe of Rindge was named to the president’s list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine, for the fall 2019 semester. Munroe is a sophomore who is studying criminal justice and psychology.

The following four local students were named to the dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., for the fall 2019 semester:

Adam Betts of Swanzey

Racquelle Blanchette of West Chesterfield

Lucas Lower of Swanzey

Elsa Schloemer of Greenfield

The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston for the fall 2019 semester:

Selma Watson of Drewsville

Skylar Preston-White of Fitzwilliam

Anna McGuiness of Hancock

Gianna Wilson of Keene

Zachary A. Caspersen of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Clark University in Worcester, Mass., for the fall 2019 semester.

The following three local students have been named to the dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y., for the fall 2019 semester:

Keene: Teal Borden, Emily Coppola.

Harrisville: Fiona Johnson.