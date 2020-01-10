The following local students achieved academic honors at Plymouth State University for the fall 2019 semester.

Thirteen local students were named to the president’s list:

Antrim: Clara Colby

Greenfield: Jessica Bradley

Jaffrey: Jaden Ashley, Riley Drew

Keene: Malachi Stack

Marlborough: Lillian Starkey

Marlow: Shelby Durant, Daniel McCann

Peterborough: Kylie Boyle, Cassandra Cutting, Brittani Doyle

Rindge: Lily Bennett

Westmoreland: Elaina Paulin

Twelve local students were named to the dean’s list:

Antrim: Hannah Fitzgerald

Alstead: Jennifer Wilder

Fitzwilliam: Joseph Reppucci

Hinsdale: Joshua Webster

Keene: Sophie Streed, Amanda Wilfore

Marlow: Sarah Parenti

Peterborough: Lydia Finch, Maya Langa, Ava Mazzone

Rindge: Alexys Smith

West Chesterfield: Elise Lacroix