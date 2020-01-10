The following local students achieved academic honors at Plymouth State University for the fall 2019 semester.
Thirteen local students were named to the president’s list:
Antrim: Clara Colby
Greenfield: Jessica Bradley
Jaffrey: Jaden Ashley, Riley Drew
Keene: Malachi Stack
Marlborough: Lillian Starkey
Marlow: Shelby Durant, Daniel McCann
Peterborough: Kylie Boyle, Cassandra Cutting, Brittani Doyle
Rindge: Lily Bennett
Westmoreland: Elaina Paulin
Twelve local students were named to the dean’s list:
Antrim: Hannah Fitzgerald
Alstead: Jennifer Wilder
Fitzwilliam: Joseph Reppucci
Hinsdale: Joshua Webster
Keene: Sophie Streed, Amanda Wilfore
Marlow: Sarah Parenti
Peterborough: Lydia Finch, Maya Langa, Ava Mazzone
Rindge: Alexys Smith
West Chesterfield: Elise Lacroix