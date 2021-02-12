Gabrielle Klaessig of Peterborough, a homeschooled high school junior who is attending early college classes at NHTI of Concord, is a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders on March 20 and 21.
The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. The event is intended to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in medical careers and to provide resources to help them reach their goals.
Klaessig’s nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the Science Director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists. Klaessig was nominated to represent New Hampshire based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.
During the two-day Congress, Klaessig will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science winners talk about leading medical research; be given advice from top medical school deans on what to expect; witness stories told by patients who’ve benefitted from advanced medicine; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.
Based in Washington, D.C. and with offices in Boston, The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists was chartered as a nonpartisan, taxpaying institution to help address this need for physicians by working to identify, encourage and mentor students who wish to devote their lives to the service of humanity.
For more information visit www.FutureDocs.com or call 617-307-7425.