Mackenzie L. Roof of Chicago and Surry was awarded Institute of Environmental Sustainability Dean’s Academic Excellence at Loyola University Chicago for the spring, summer and fall semesters of 2019.
Mallory L. Roof of Surry was named to the dean’s list at Keene State College for the fall 2019 semester.
Alyssa M. Roof of Spofford was named to dean’s list at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine, for the spring, summer and fall semesters of 2019. She was also recognized for academic excellence as a student athlete.