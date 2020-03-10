* Gabriel Luciani of Keene is among 11 students, faculty and staff selected to travel to Cameroon as part of Shenandoah University’s Global Citizenship Project (GCP). The trip is set to take place over spring break, March 6-16.
Luciani was chosen for GCP based on a written essay and a desire to experience and learn from other cultures. Participants learn of their destination only after they’ve been selected for the program. Destinations this year are the Azores, Cameroon, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, Malaysia and Indonesia.
Luciani is pursuing a Master of Science in athletic training.
* Katherine Chamberlin of Westmoreland was named to the dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz for the fall 2019 semester.
* Elizabeth Earle of Walpole was named to the dean’s list at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Albany, N.Y., for the fall 2019 semester.
* The following two local students were named to the dean’s list at Colby-Sawyer College in New London for the fall 2019 semester.
MacKenzie Rokes of Winchester
Reegan King of Spofford
* The following two local students were named to the dean’s list at Norwich University in Northfield, Vt., for the fall 2019 semester.
Christian Hirsch of Jaffrey
Nicholas William Bergeron of Jaffrey
* The following three local students were named to the dean’s list at Emmanuel College in Boston for the fall 2019 semester:
Andrew Kalpakian of Keene
Chloe Cheviot of Hancock
Anamaria Pananas of Swanzey
* Murphy Hartmann of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass., for the fall 2019 semester. Hartmann is working toward a Bachelor of Arts in communication/media theory and production concentration.
* Hallie Robertson of Keene was named to the president’s list at Western New England University in Springfield, Mass., for the fall 2019 semester. Robertson is working toward a Bachelor of Science in forensic chemistry.
* Zachary Trombly of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Purchase College in Purchase, N.Y., for the fall 2019 semester. Trombly is studying music performance (jazz).
* The following two local students were named to the dean’s list at Curry College in Milton, Mass., for the fall 2019 semester:
Haley Covillion of Bellows Falls, a member of the class of 2023, is a nursing major.
Justin Dompier of Spofford, a member of the class of 2021, is a biology major.