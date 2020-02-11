The following local students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in December 2019.
Schuyler Grant of Keene
Ellen Greenwood of Keene
Sofia Thornblad of Keene
Matthew Harrison of Peterborough
Sara Marsden of Alstead
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2019 semester.
Charlestown: Joshua Rumrill, Shannon McLean.
Chesterfield: Lauren Platt, Emma Breslend.
Dublin: Margaret Yates, Alexandra Donaruma, Grace Beachel, Kamryn Call.
Fitzwilliam: Joshua Joslyn.
Greenfield: Julianne Scharf.
Hancock: Daisy Young.
Harrisville: Zachary Beymer.
Hinsdale: Rachael Girroir.
Jaffrey: Laura Howard, Megan Champagne, Emily Chen, John Madigan, Brandon Smith, Hannah Jenkins, Matthew Perry.
Keene: Logan Galanes, Jacob Seymour, Corey Weiss, Schuyler Grant, Ryan Zukowski, Nathan Whitcomb, Julia Kiburis, Connor Chamberlin, Sydney Carlisle, Jacqueline Richter, Nathaniel Milde, Phillip Trajkovski, Samuel Hussey, Maya-Grace Ginsberg, Jason Cagney.
Marlborough: Christina Newell, Abigail Mitchell, Evelyn Proctor, Zachary Harvell, Lily Pabo, Amelia Schillemat.
North Swanzey: Joelle LaFreniere.
Peterborough: Kaitlyn LaPierre, Annie Henry, Casey Burgess, Matthew Harrison, Astrid Kipka, Hannah Garfinkle, Schuyler Michalak.
Richmond: Peter Margand.
Rindge: Ciana Lazu, Hannah Reinfrank, Elizabeth Valcourt, Hannah Carey.
Spofford: Noah Waller, Sage Gould, Richard Randall.
Sullivan: Grace Finch.
Swanzey: Simon Swartout.
Walpole: Elaina Badders, Olivia Rios, Elizabeth Coster, Faith Golec, Jacob Gehrung, Natalie Wood.
Patricia Martel of Gilsum was named to the president’s list at Vermont Tech in Randolph Center, Vt., for the fall 2019 semester. Martel is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in the nursing program.
Blake Beliveau of Spofford was named to the president’s list at Nichols College in Dudley, Mass., for the fall 2019 semester.
Alethea Aivaliotis of Winchester was named to dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., for the fall 2019 semester.
Olivia Guerriero and Adam Kevin Charles Minahan of Keene were awarded faculty honors at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., for the fall 2019 semester.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University for the fall 2019 semester.
Alexis Robarge of Spofford
Kaitlyn Munroe of Surry
Emily Hills of West Chesterfield
Ian Henderson of Swanzey
The following local students were named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University for the fall 2019 semester.
Derrick Loughlin of Jaffrey
Jarrid Ennis of Marlborough
Nicholas Boucher of Swanzey
Andrew Derry of Keene
The following three local students were named to the dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Mass., for the fall 2019 semester.
Gabriel Buonomano of Fitzwilliam is a member of the class of 2023 majoring in computer science.
Genavieve Lombara of Gilsum is a member of the class of 2022 majoring in mechanical engineering.
Sola Hoffman of Keene is a member of the class of 2023 majoring in mechanical engineering.