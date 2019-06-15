Elias Rawson Jahos of Keene was named to the dean’s list at the Stockbridge School of Agriculture, University of Massachusetts for the 2018 fall semester. Jahos graduated on May 11.
Thomas Durnford of Walpole graduated on May 11 with honors from Loyola University in New Orleans with a Bachelor of Music degree.
The following four local students were named to the dean’s list at Lasell College in Newton, Mass., for the spring 2019 semester:
Leah Shaw of Charlestown
Bethany Hector of Jaffrey
Hannah Payne of Hancock
Taylor Viles of Dublin
Victoria Croteau on Winchester was named to the president’s list at Mount Wachusett Community College in Gardner, Mass., for the spring 2019 semester.
EiLeea Paulin of Westmoreland was named to the honors list at Husson University in Bangor, Maine, for the spring 2019 semester.