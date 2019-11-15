Keene native and 2004 Keene High School graduate, Joshua J. Green, has earned his Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from The University of Connecticut. The son of Sonja Martineau of Keene and Jonathan Green of Walpole, Dr. Green began his education at Roger Williams University, majoring in computer science before transferring to the University of New Hampshire to focus on psychology. He studied abroad in Madrid, Spain, and Cholula, Mexico, while earning his Bachelor of Arts in Spanish and psychology.
Dr. Green began a master’s degree in 2009 at New York University before dropping out to pursue a Ph.D. in clinical psychology. While applying to programs (and questioning what to do with his life), he worked at a local bakery, the Bread Shed, as well as Keene High in the special education program. He is grateful for the support of his local community, friends, and family throughout those challenging times.
He recently completed his doctoral internship at the University of Maine and will enter into private practice at One Roof in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., specializing in relational trauma. When not working, Green loves to write, record and perform music as a singer/songwriter; he released his first single in September 2019 on Spotify.