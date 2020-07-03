The Cheshire Career Center presented certificates of completion to 140 students.
The Cheshire Career Center is a regional career and technical education center which offers programs to High School juniors and seniors from the Keene, Monadnock Regional and Fall Mountain school districts.
Out of the 140 students to receive certificates, 20 plaques were awarded to students for outstanding accomplishments in their particular field and 27 scholarships were awarded to students who planned to attend a two- or four-year college, or in an apprenticeship program.
Madison Hoefer was chosen as the Cheshire Career Center Outstanding Student.
The following students represented the Cheshire Career Center as student ambassadors while promoting courses and educating the community on what experiences are available to local high school students: Trevor Bailey, Benjamin Brown, Rahul Chalumuri, Jamen Gensure, Gibson Gitchell, Gavin Key, Taylor Maliska, Tyler Mark, Kaylee Marshall, Jack Noyes, Thomas Prock, Alexandra Ramsey, Gweneth Rondeau, Hailey Soule.
Cheshire Career Center’s outstanding seniors are:
*Accounting: Marisa Williams
*Careers in Education: Jacqueline Doucette, Courtney Dunham, Carly Giza
*Computer Programming: Rahul Chalumuri
*Construction Trades: Tyler Mark
*Cosmetology: Crystal Fiset
*Culinary Arts: Megan Willard, Jamen Gensure
*Drafting & Design-Architectural: Madison Hoefer
*Drafting & Design-Mechanical: Thomas Prock
*Fire Science: Nathan Shepard
*Health Science: Makenzie Fiset
*Horticulture: Keenan Machado
*IT & Networking: Sergio Sartini
*Manufacturing-Manual: Joshua Castor
*Manufacturing-CNC: Matthew Coleman
*Marketing: Samantha Anger, Benjamin Brown, Kathryn Ladd
*TV Studio Production: Gavin Key
Scholarship, Awards, Certifications
A Culinary Journey Scholarship: Jamen Gensure
ASE (Auto) Certificates: Nathaniel Asseng, Andrew Burge, Jackson DeLong, Benjamin Feola-Mahar, Bailey Fisher, Jack Noyes, Cannon Poland, Dillon Simpkins, Waylon Towle
Business Department Entrepreneurship Day Scholarship: Rahul Chalumuri, Aidan Robarge
Cheshire Cosmetology Scholarship: Crystal Fiset
Cheshire Culinary Arts Club Scholarship: Jamen Gensure
Early Childhood Education Scholarship: Carly Giza, Maria Majewski
George E. Cass Memorial Scholarship: Carly Giza
Goodchild Music, Media, & Marketing Scholarship: Samantha Anger, Aidan Robarge
Joanne C. Sullivan Memorial Scholarship (Education): Maria Majewski
Keene Beauty Academy: Autumn Cummings, Crystal Fiset, Hallie Fournier, Hannah Harvey, Gweneth Rondeau, Madison Wilson,
Keene Memorial Fund: Thomas Prock
Linda Proulx Kindness Award: Owen Smith
LNA Certificates (Licensed Nursing Assistant): Kaylee Marshall, Maddison Miner, Aubrey Mitchell, Emily Richardson, Mina Tran, Ashleigh Marshall, Madison Howard, Sarah Hildreth, Makenzie Fiset, Paige Dowd, Gwyneth Clark, Rebeccah Kenyon, Kyla Lewis
Monadnock Realtors Scholarship: Robert Greenwood
Newby Drogue Aviation Scholarship (Engineering): Aidan Robarge
OSHA-10 Certification: Aaron Blair, Tyler Mark, Hunter Conley, Joe Walsh
Priscilla Callahan Memorial Scholarship: Carly Giza
Quarter Mile Scholarship: Nathan Priebe
Quincy Peabody Memorial Scholarship: Jamen Gensure
Student Home Builders Tool Award: Aaron Blair, JohnClark
--
The following seniors completed two years at the Cheshire Career Center:
Samantha Anger, Nathaniel Asseng, Anna Auclair, Trevor Bailey, Gabriel Bent, Aaron Blair (Fall Mountain), Elijah Blake, Hunter Blanchette, Emily Boswell, Benjamin Brown, Andrew Burge, Hayden Carney, Joshua Castor, Rahul Chalumuri, Lauryn Chamberlain, Gwyneth Clark, John Clark (Fall Mountain), Matthew Coleman, Hunter Conley, Autumn Cummings (Fall Mountain), Keith Dear, Jackson DeLong, Jake Dennis, Zacary Dennis, Matthew DeRaps, Andrew Descoteaux, Jacqueline Doucette, Paige Dowd, Courtney Dunham, Mikaila Emmond, Crystal Fiset, Makenzie Fiset, Bailey Fisher, Hallie Fournier, Jamen Gensure , Gibson Gitchell, Carly Giza, Owen Greenwood, Robert Greenwood, Madeleine Hall, Joshua Hamilton, Hannah Harvey, Gabrielle Hayden, Sarah Hildreth, Madison Hoefer, Madison Howard, Samuel Howard, Emma Hutchins, Rebeccah Kenyon (Fall Mountain), Gavin Key, Cooper Knowles, Kathryn Ladd, Gavinn Lamoureux, Brian Langevin, Hristianna Lanoue, Kyla Lewis (Monadnock), Jimmy Lin, Eli Littleton, Rhianna Logan, Ashton Lord (Fall Mountain), Keenan Machado, Maria Majewski, Taylor Maliska, Tyler Mark, Ashleigh Marshall, Kaylee Marshall, Iyas Massoud, Cole Masterson, Miranda May, Maddison Miner, Aubrey Mitchell, Hannah Morse (Monadnock), Tyler Murphy, Steven Napoli , Nova Neiman, Madison Nicol-Beaudin, Jack Noyes, Carter Olmstead, Dallen Ouellette, Alexander Paris, Logan Patnode, Kyle Perham (Fall Mountain), Logan Phillips, Alyson Pilat, Destinee Plaisted, Cannon Poland (Fall Mountain), Gunnar Postrech, Lillian Pouliot (Monadnock), Owen Pratt, Nathan Priebe, Thomas Prock, Alexandra Ramsey, Emily Richardson, Cade Rinker, Aidan Robarge, Owen Robertson, Amanda Rogers, Tyler Rogers, Gweneth Rondeau, Sergio Sartini, Calum Sault, Logan Schick, Elizabeth Sheldon, Calvin Shemchuk, Dillon Simpkins (Fall Mountain), Leaman Skiffington, Alexzandria Skrocki, John Smart, Owen Smith, Jeremy Smith Jr., Hailey Soule, Madison Stoddard, Cameron Tattersall, Henry Tomasko, Waylon Towle, Mina Tran, Alyse Trudelle, Savanna Underwood (Fall Mountain), Connor Walker, Lindsey Walker, Joseph Walsh, Shandria Waters, Darius White, Joseph Whiting, Megan Willard, Marisa Williams, Madison Wilson, Damon Wong, Sean Zimmerman.