Sloan Wyse, a senior at Brattleboro Union High School, was recently selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood.
Rhonda Winegarner, Wyse’s school counselor last year, recommended her to Rachel Johnson of Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) Chapter H in Keene. The chapter members live in southwestern New Hampshire and southeastern Vermont.
Wyse, a member of the National Honor Society and the 2021 Class Council, was chosen for outstanding academic achievement and strong leadership in classroom settings. She is active in the New England Youth Theater in Brattleboro as a mentor, artist and designer of costuming. She is enrolled at Johnson and Wales University in Providence, R.I., where she plans to study baking and pastry arts.
The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional high school senior women to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year. The scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.
To learn more about P.E.O., visit peointernational.org.