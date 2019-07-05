Andrew Kalpakian of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Emmanuel College in Boston for the spring 2019 semester.
Christie Buyer of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Mansfield University in Mansfield, Pa., for the spring 2019 semester.
Elizabeth Gorske of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, Pa., for the spring 2019 semester.
Sara Gorske of Keene was named to the dean’s list at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., for the spring 2019 semester.
Katherine Ruth Cushing of Gilsum graduated from Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y., received a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental science and policy, with a minor in biology, in May.
Matthew Quinlan of Rindge was named to the dean’s list at American International College in Springfield, Mass., for the spring 2019 semester.
Chelsey Patch of Walpole was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University in Medford/Somerville, Mass., for the spring 2019 semester.