Join Sharon Rousmaniere, certified holistic health and nutrition counselor, for a free interactive talk about how sugar affects all aspects of our lives.
The talk, titled “How to Break the Sugar Habit,” is designed for people who want to learn about how sugar wreaks havoc on your health and emotions — and discover strategies you can implement to break your sugar habit.
The presentation, which is sponsored by the Monadnock Food Coop, will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. at the Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., in Keene.
This is a free event, but registration is requested because space is limited. Email outreach@monadnockfood.coop or call 283.5401 to reserve a seat.
For 12 years, Sharon Rousmaniere has maintained an integrative and functional nutrition practice in Keene. She specializes in working closely with people over 40 to address their health, weight and mood issues through targeted food, nutrient and lifestyle changes.
You can learn more about her practice at www.essentialhealthcounseling.com