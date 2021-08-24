The Jaffrey Public Library recently announced the grand prize bike winners of its 2021 Summer Learning program.
This year’s program had more than 200 participants, who completed nearly 3,000 reading and learning library challenges. The program was supported by grants from Millipore Sigma, the Children’s Literacy Foundation and several local businesses, organizations and individual donors.
Two children received new bikes from Jaffrey's Charity Lodge No. 18 as part of the Masons Bikes for Books program, and a local donor provided a third bike, after learning of the high participation.