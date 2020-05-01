The YMCA Community Coalition and The Monadnock Youth Coalition will hold a special home-screening event of the documentary “Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety,” starting May 4.
The film is offered by IndieFlix, an independent online streaming platform, along with its non-profit arm, the IndieFlix Foundation.
The YMCA hopes to open a dialogue among families, community leaders and experts about anxiety. The event will feature a viewing of the 56-minute film, followed by a youth-focused group discussion via Zoom led by The Monadnock Youth Coalition.
Screenings of “Angst” are free to the public thanks to the YMCA Community Coalition and the Monadnock Youth Coalition. To access a screening starting May 4, go to keeneymca.org/news.
Anyone interested in participating in the group conversation should contact Peter Sebert at psebert@keene-ymca.org or Meghan Marcucci at mmarcucci@keene-ymca.org for a personal invitation.