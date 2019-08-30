The newest edition of The Old Farmer’s Almanac, owned by Yankee Publishing and based in Dublin, is out now.
The 2020 Old Farmer’s Almanac is forecasting “snowy, icy, and icky” conditions for this coming winter.
For New England, the almanac is calling for slushy conditions, saying the winter is likely to be “more wet than white.”
“This winter will be remembered for big chills and strong storms bringing a steady roofbeat of heavy rain and sleet, not to mention piles of snow,” Janice Stillman, editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac, said.
Information: www.almanac.com.