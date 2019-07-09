The Horatio Colony House Museum will host a concert by the Yankee Brass Band on Tuesday, July 16, at 6:30 p.m.
Yankee Brass is a recreation of a full-size (24 members), mid-19th century brass band, playing period music on original instruments and in period costumes. The band consists of many professional players from around the country who play for illustrious organizations such as The Boston Pops, as well as music educators and serious amateurs. Several members of the current Yankee Brass Band were involved in the production of the PBS Civil War series.
The concert will include descriptions and commentary on the music, instruments and the influence of town bands on the culture of New England during that period. With its collection of antique instruments and authentic music scores, the Yankee Brass Band gives the audience an auditory living-history experience they will long remember.
The quicksteps, gallops, polkas, mazurkas, schottisches and waltzes, and the many overtures and medleys popular in the mid-19th century make up the program of the typical brass band concert of yesteryear.
Please bring lawn chairs if possible. In the event of rain, phone the museum for an alternative venue.
The concert is free. Concert members will pass the hat to help defer concert expenses.
The Horatio Colony House Museum is at 199 Main St. in Keene. Information: 352-0460. Concert-goers are asked to park in St. Bernard’s Church lot next to the museum.