The Cheshire County Conservation District and Soak Up the Rain NH will present a virtual workshop on Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. on rain gardens.
Lisa Loosigian will discuss how rain gardens can benefit the community and local water quality by preventing runoff. The workshop will cover education about rain gardens, how they work, how they’re installed, and provide attendees with other resources.
To receive a link to join the free virtual event, register online at https://raingardenworkshop2021.eventbrite.com. For more information, email CCCD at info@cheshireconservation.org or call 756-2988, extension 4.