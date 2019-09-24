In a special offering from River Gallery School and the Brattleboro Words Project, Julia Ferrari, co-founder and operator of Golganooza Letter Foundry and Press in Ashuelot, will lead a workshop on printmaking, printing history and historic Brattleboro on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the River Gallery School’s Main Street Studio, 36 Main St., Brattleboro.
Using historic and modern printing techniques, students will build images that explore Brattleboro’s buildings and special connections to printing history. Students will make images both to take home and be displayed as part of the Brattleboro Words Project’s final exhibition in 2020. There will be Xerox copies of historic Brattleboro buildings available for use in prints, but students are encouraged to also bring their own favorite historical photos from the Brattleboro Historical Society at https://brattleborohistoricalsociety.org/photos/.
Admission to the workshop is $60. To register, email office@rivergalleryschool.org or go to www.rivergalleryschool.org.