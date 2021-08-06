Nancy Salwen of The Fear of Singing Breakthrough Program is offering a weekend singing workshop/retreat for adults, specially designed for “non-singers” who wish they could sing, beginning singers, or anyone who wants to become more confident and expressive with their voice, called “From Fear to Joy: Discover Your Inner Singer.”
Participants will have a chance to explore their voices using games, improvisation and accessible songs from around the world. Salwen will also teach singing basics including how to use body and breath to support the voice, basic music theory as it applies to singing, and how to approach songs and sing with expression.
Salwen is a certified Music Together teacher and a certified Music for People Improvisation facilitator. She teaches singing lessons privately via Zoom, runs online programs, teaches early childhood music classes and leads music-based team-building workshops.
The workshop will take place Friday, Sept. 10, through Sunday, Sept. 12, at Hallelujah Farms in Chesterfield. Registration is required. To sign up or learn more, go to www.fearofsinging.com/singing-retreat-weekend-sept-2021 or contact Salwen at 721-1492 or nancy@salwen.net.