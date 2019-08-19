Monadnock Conservancy and UNH Cooperative Extension are offering a woodlot walk at Rand Brook and Carbee Tree Farm on East Road in Greenfield on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The group will look at areas of mature forest, young forest habitat resulting from a 2008 timber harvest and a Christmas tree farm.

Look for the “Monadnock Conservancy” signs.

The event will be held rain or shine.

For questions or to RSVP, contact Steve Roberge at 352-4550 or steven.roberge@unh.edu.

Walkers should be prepared with insect repellent and appropriate footwear.