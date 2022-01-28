Emerald Gaming, LLC, has announced its final charitable giving numbers for its Wonder Casino property for calendar year 2021. In its first year of operation, Wonder Casino generated more than $1 million for 35 local charities, according to a news release.
Emerald Gaming CEO Jared Goodell said that the revenue generated for charity last year greatly exceeded the company’s initial projections. Before opening in January 2021, Emerald Gaming estimated its charitable giving would total $250,000 in 2021. Goodell predicts Emerald Gaming will again generate more than $1 million for local charities in 2022.
Charities benefiting from play at Wonder Casino in 2021 included Feeding Tiny Tummies, Keene Swampbats, The Community Kitchen, Hundred Nights Shelter, Monadnock Economic Development Corporation and The Colonial Theatre. The average contribution to each charity was about $29,500.
The total amount generated for charities was $1,031,398.
Emerald Gaming COO Thomas Leech says New Hampshire charities may benefit from charitable gaming at Wonder Casino up to 10 days per year. Leech says Wonder Casino has all 2022 game dates allocated and is also keeping a waiting list of interested charities. Non-profit organizations interested in placing their charity on the waiting list may email community@wonderkeene.com.
Emerald Gaming operates Wonder Casino pursuant to NH RSA 287-D and is licensed by the New Hampshire Lottery.