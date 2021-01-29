Women’s Freedom Center in Brattleboro is set to host a month-long dialogue with the community.
The series of four free virtual events will be held Thursday nights from 7-8 p.m. From Feb. 11 to March 4.
Topics include aiming for economic and legal justice; media literacy across the lifespan; and bystander empowerment to address all forms of oppression, in particular domestic and sexual violence.
Each conversation will build on those before, so community members are encouraged to attend all four.
For information, call the Women’s Freedom Center at 802-257-7364. For a link to the discussions, contact advocates@womensfreedomcenter.net or info@brookslibraryvt.org.