On July 17, at their sixth anniversary meeting, members of the 100+ Women Who Care Monadnock voted to donate ore than $12,000 to Touchstone Farms.
Since the first meeting in July 2013, 25 collective donations have been made totaling more than $208,000. The mission of 100+ Women Who Care Monadnock is to provide grass roots support to local charities that serve residents in the Monadnock Region.
In addition to Touchstone Farms, programs and organizations that have benefited from these donations include: Be The Change, Circle of Fleur de Lis, Community Volunteer Transportation, ConVal Community Dollars for Scholars, End 68 Hours of Hunger Conval, The Grapevine, Harris Center, Monadnock Art X Tech Markerspace, Monadnock Adult Care Center, Monadnock Area Transitional Shelter, Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention, Monadnock Community Early Learning Center, Monadnock Developmental Services, Peterborough Food Pantry/Human Services Fund, Quest – now known as Camp Best, River Center, School Kids in Peterborough, Shelter from the Storm and Windy Row Learning Center.
Touchstone Farm in Temple is a not-for-profit equine educational and therapeutic organization. Over the last 30 years, Horse Power, Touchstone Farm’s equine therapeutic division, has served children and adults who struggle with mental and emotional illness as well as physical or cognitive challenges. They provide therapeutic horseback riding, carriage driving, and unmounted work. In her presentation, Michelle Lowe, fundraising and development chair, stated that the funds will be used to expand the “Moving Forward Together” program that serves both ConVal and Jaffrey-Rindge middle school students impacted by the loss of a parent or other traumatic events, such as the opioid epidemic, violence, and sexual abuse.
100+ Women Who Care Monadnock meets quarterly with the purpose of funding one area nonprofit organization at each meeting. Each member has pledged to donate a minimum of $50 quarterly to the charity chosen by the group. All charities up for consideration must serve residents in the Monadnock Region, including the towns of Antrim, Bennington, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Nelson, New Ipswich, Peterborough, Rindge, Sharon, and Temple.
The next meeting will be held at the Lucy Hurlin Theater at ConVal High School in Peterborough on Oct. 16 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Women interested in attending this meeting are welcome. For more information, visit www.100womenwho-caremonadnock.com or https://www.facebook.com/100womenwhocare- monadnock.