100+Women Who Care Cheshire County presented a check for $16,000 to Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities in Keene on Feb. 27.
Cedarcrest provides specialized medical care, therapy and special education services for children with complex medical and developmental needs. The funds will be used to purchase two specialized youth beds and two hospital-quality cribs.
For more information about the Cedarcrest Center, visit https://cedarcrest4kids.org
Since its inception in 2016, 100+Women Who Care Cheshire County has given to a diverse group of non-profit organizations, voted on by its members of over 300 women in Cheshire County.
Based on the concept of bringing women together to make a larger impact on the community, the group meets four times a year. The next meeting will be May 4 at 6 p.m. at the Hellenic Hall at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 70 West St., Keene. All are welcome. For more information about 100+Women Who Care Cheshire County, visit 100pluswomencheshirecounty.com or email the group at 100pluswomencheshirecounty@gmail.com.