Pathways for Keene/Keene Skate Park is the most recent recipient of a donation from 100+ Women Who Care Cheshire County.
The total donation when all the checks are in is expected to be more than $16,000. The funds will be used to build a new, poured-concrete skate park in Keene, on the corner of School Street and Gilbo Avenue. The park will be free and open to the public.
Since its inception in 2016, 100+Women Who Care Cheshire County has donated to 13 non-profit organizations for a total of more than $180,000. Based on the simple concept of bringing women together to make a larger impact on our community, membership has grown from 70 to 305 members.
Next meeting of the group will be Monday, Feb. 3, at the Hellenic Hall at St. George Greek Church, 70 West St., Keene at 6 p.m., with refreshments and social time beginning at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome.
Information: 100pluswomencheshirecounty.com or 100pluswomencheshirecounty@gmail.com.